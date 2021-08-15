Luton Town’s rumoured target Tayo Edun has insisted he is remaining focused on the task at hand with Lincoln City amid transfer speculation.

Luton Town have been said keen on Lincoln City ace Tayo Edun recently, with fellow Championship side Peterborough United also mentioned as potential suitors.

However, Posh dropped out of the battle for his signature after bringing in Joe Tomlinson from Eastleigh.

If anything, Edun’s stock will have increased since the start of the campaign, having starred for Michael Appleton’s side in the early stages of the new season.

Amid the speculation, Edun has moved to address the links with a move away.

Speaking with Lincolnshire Live, the former Fulham ace has insisted that the rumours are “part of the game”, adding that he is remaining focused on on-pitch matters after speaking with Imps boss Appleton.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s [transfer speculation] part of the game.

“I’ve spoken to the manager, we’ve had a full conversation. I just want to keep it football-based and, whenever I come in, I want to give it my all, stay consistent and keep improving.”

With Edun continuing to impress, it will be interesting to see if he can keep up his strong start to the season and if Luton’s rumoured interest develops into anything more serious.

Racking up goal involvements

Edun’s strong performances at left-back have seen him chip in with two goal involvements in his first two League One games this season.

He netted in their opening-day draw with Gillingham, before assisting Anthony Scully’s first goal against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Transition to left-back

After spending much of his youth career playing as a central midfielder, Edun has successfully adapted and transition to left-back.

He featured in the middle of the park in the early stages of his time with the Imps, but moved into his new role at the start of last season and has impressed since.