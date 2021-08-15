Blackburn Rovers have looked at Toulouse star Rhys Healey, but Michael Obafemi remains top striker target
Blackburn Rovers are said to have looked at Toulouse striker Rhys Healey as a potential Adam Armstrong replacement, but Southampton’s Michael Obafemi remains their priority target.
Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a new striker after selling star man Adam Armstrong to Southampton earlier this week.
Saints ace Michael Obafemi has been heavily linked with a move to Ewood Park as Tony Mowbray lines up a replacement for their talisman.
However, the Irish international isn’t the only option to have been looked at, with the Lancashire Telegraph revealing Blackburn Rovers have also eyed Rhys Healey as a potential option.
READ: Blackburn Rovers’ defensive recruitment plans revealed as Tony Mowbray eyes loan additions
The report states that Healey has been “identified” as a potential replacement for Armstrong. However, it is said that Southampton’s Obafemi remains their priority target as they prepare for life without their star man.
If a swoop for Obafemi fails to materialise, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn reignite their interest in Healey.
Starring in France
Healey, 26, impressed for Toulouse in Ligue 2 last season, and he has continued to star in the early stages of the new season.
After netting 15 goals in 36 games during the 2020/21 campaign, the Welshman has started this season with three goals in as many games. Able to feature as a striker or attacking midfielder, Healey has proven himself as a threat in both positions.
Previous MK Dons stint
Before making an eye-catching move to France, the former Cardiff City striker started attracting attention in a prolific stint with MK Dons.
Across his time at Stadium:MK, Healey managed to chip in with 21 goals and five assists in 42 games, proving to be a goal threat in both League One and League Two.