Blackburn Rovers are said to have looked at Toulouse striker Rhys Healey as a potential Adam Armstrong replacement, but Southampton’s Michael Obafemi remains their priority target.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a new striker after selling star man Adam Armstrong to Southampton earlier this week.

Saints ace Michael Obafemi has been heavily linked with a move to Ewood Park as Tony Mowbray lines up a replacement for their talisman.

However, the Irish international isn’t the only option to have been looked at, with the Lancashire Telegraph revealing Blackburn Rovers have also eyed Rhys Healey as a potential option.

The report states that Healey has been “identified” as a potential replacement for Armstrong. However, it is said that Southampton’s Obafemi remains their priority target as they prepare for life without their star man.

If a swoop for Obafemi fails to materialise, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn reignite their interest in Healey.

Starring in France

Healey, 26, impressed for Toulouse in Ligue 2 last season, and he has continued to star in the early stages of the new season.

After netting 15 goals in 36 games during the 2020/21 campaign, the Welshman has started this season with three goals in as many games. Able to feature as a striker or attacking midfielder, Healey has proven himself as a threat in both positions.

Previous MK Dons stint

Before making an eye-catching move to France, the former Cardiff City striker started attracting attention in a prolific stint with MK Dons.

Across his time at Stadium:MK, Healey managed to chip in with 21 goals and five assists in 42 games, proving to be a goal threat in both League One and League Two.