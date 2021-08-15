Former Barnsley winger Jordan Green has signed for Dulwich Hamlet.

Dulwich Hamlet have decided to hand him a contract after his spell on trial there, as announced by their official club website.

Green, who is 26-years-old, left Barnsley in the January transfer window.

His contract with the Tykes was terminated by mutual consent and he has since been a free agent.

Oakwell spell

Barnsley swooped to sign the attacker in January 2019 from Yeovil Town and gave him a two-and-a-half year contract, with the option for a further year.

He went on to make 12 appearances for the Tykes and was part of their side promoted to the Championship under Daniel Stendel in his first season at the club.

However, they decided to loan him out to Newport County and Southend United before he left the club in the past winter transfer window.

Career to date

Green started his career in the academy at Fulham but was released at the age of 16.

He subsequently dropped into non-league and had a spell at Banbury United before AFC Bournemouth swooped to sign him in 2015.

The winger never played for the Cherries’ first-team and had loan stints at Newport and Leyton Orient before joining Yeovil on a permanent basis.

He was hit during his time at Huish Park and scored eight goals win 68 games to earn a move to Barnsley.

New club

Green has now joined Dulwich Hamlet in non-league and will be looking to impress and potentially rise back up through the leagues.