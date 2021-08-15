Dulwich Hamlet have signed James Dayton following his departure from Leyton Orient.

Dulwich Hamlet have handed a contract to the experienced winger for the 2021/22 season, as announced by their official club website.

Dayton, who is 32-years-old, was released by Leyton Orient at the end of the last campaign and has since been a free agent.

He has been spending time on trial with Dulwich and has done enough to earn a deal with the non-league side.

Useful player

Dayton spent the past three years on the books of Orient and made 73 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

He joined the club in 2017 and helped them gain promotion back to the Football League in his first year at the club before adapting well to the step up in division.

Career to date

Dayton started his career on the books at Crystal Palace and rose up through the academy of the London club.

He never made a senior appearance for the Eagles and had loan spells away at Yeovil Town and Crawley Town before leaving on a permanent basis for Kilmarnock in 2010.

The wide man spent three years in Scotland before dropping back down the border for spells at Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town.

Double promotion winner

Cheltenham Town came calling in 2015 and he helped the Robins gain promotion from the National League during his time there.

That promotion expertise came in handy for Leyton Orient when they lured him to the club a few years ago.

Dayton is now embarking on a new chapter at Dulwich Hamlet.