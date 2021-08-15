Swindon Town saw off competition to sign Jonny Williams, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town have managed to persuade the attacking midfielder to drop into League Two and announced the signing yesterday.

Williams, who is 27-years-old, had other options to play abroad or a higher league but has decided to move to the County Ground.

He was released by Championship side Cardiff City at the end of last season when his contract expired.

The Bluebirds only signed him in January from Charlton Athletic but decided not to hand him a new deal.

Williams has spent the past month or so as a free agent and was part of Wales’ squad for the Euros under Rob Page.

Big signing

Swindon have now handed him a deal and beat other clubs to land him. Their boss, Ben Garner, has said: “It was a long process, if I’m honest. We worked really hard – both Ben [Chorley, Director of Football] and I – and full credit to Jonny because he could have gone abroad, he could have gone to a higher league and earned a lot more money than what he’s going to earn here with us.

“But it came to a footballing decision – I’ve known him since he was 12 years old, and he’s a wonderful player. Just as important, he’s a great person.

“We worked really hard on that deal, and we were absolutely delighted when we got it over the line.”

Williams has also previously played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland.

New home

Swindon lost 2-1 at home to Carlisle United yesterday after winning their opening day of the season away at Scunthorpe United last weekend.

Garner’s side have a chance to quickly bounce back against on Tuesday at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Williams could make his debut for the Wiltshire club then.