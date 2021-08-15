Manchester United defender Ethan Laird was at the Swansea City game last night, as per reporter Ian Mitchelmore on Twitter (see tweet below).

Understand Ethan Laird is at the dot com tonight… He's poised to become Russell Martin's third Swansea signing. #Swans #mufc — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) August 14, 2021

Swansea City are poised to make him their third signing under new boss Russell Martin.

Laird, who is 19-years-old, is a player Martin knows well having played for him at MK Dons in League One last season.

They are now reuniting in Wales as the Swans look to bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

Read: Swansea City boss committed to keeping hold of Fulham, Watford target

Impressive at MK Dons

Laird was given the green light to leave Manchester United on loan in the January transfer window to get some experience under his belt.

He went on to play 25 times for MK Dons in all competitions and put in some impressive performances for the Buckinghamshire side on the right flank.

The defender is highly thought of at Manchester United and has risen up through their academy.

Laird has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years and has made two first-team appearances for Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s side so far in his career.

He has also represented England at Under-17, 18 and 19 level.

Read: Player released by MK Dons finds new club

Another loan

A loan move to Swansea now makes sense for him. He already knows their manager and it poses an opportunity for him to test himself in the Championship after proving his worth in League One.

Laird was at the Swans’ game yesterday and a move there should be going through soon.