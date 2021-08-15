Swansea City boss Russell Martin has reiterated the fact he wants to keep Matt Grimes at the club, as per talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

Russell Martin confirmed to @talkSPORT after the game tonight that #MUFC defender Ethan Laird is set to join #SwanseaCity on a season's long. Also reiterated his commitment to keeping captain Matt Grimes — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 14, 2021

Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham have all been linked with a move for him over recent times, as reported by Football Insider.

However, Swansea’s new manager is committed to keeping him at the club between now and the end of the transfer window.

Grimes, who is 26-years-old, played for the Welsh side as they drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield United last night.

Big player

He has been a key player for the Welsh side over recent seasons and has helped them reach the Championship Play-Offs in both of the past two campaigns.

Swansea swooped to sign Grimes in January 2015 after he caught the eye playing in League Two at Exeter City.

He rose up through the academy with the Grecians and went on to make 62 appearances for their first-team before his move to the Liberty Stadium.

Grimes had loan spells away at Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town during his first few years in Wales before breaking into the Swans’ first-team during the 2018/19 season.

He has made a total of 159 appearances for the club in all competitions now, chipping in with eight goals and 16 assists.

What next?

