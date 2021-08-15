Bournemouth could still bring in Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman before the end of the transfer window.

Reporter Kris Temple on Twitter says a deal is still ‘possible’ for Scott Parker’s side (see tweet below).

🍒 Let’s kick off the first away day with some #AFCB transfer titbits, as I understand it… • Major targets including K Davis from Villa been hit by injuries

• Woodman deal still possible before window closes

• Spurs want too much for CCV

• Liam Delap still a live option — Kris Temple (@kristemple) August 14, 2021

Bournemouth have played Mark Travers in goal for their opening two games of the Championship season.

Woodman, who is 24-years-old, has been linked with a move to the Cherries over recent times.

Temple suggests a deal could still be struck between now and the end of the window.

Hit with the Swans

Woodman spent the past two seasons on loan with Swansea City and helped the Welsh side get to the Play-Offs in both years at the Liberty Stadium.

The ex-England youth international remains down the pecking order with Newcastle in the Premier League and has in fact spent the past few years out on loan.

He spent time in the academy at Crystal Palace before moving to the North East in 2013.

Woodman has since played four times for Newcastle’s first-team and has also had loan spells away at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town and Kilmarnock.

What next?

Steve Bruce has a decision to make as to whether to loan him out again this summer.

Bournemouth will be eagerly awaiting to see his decision and Woodman would be a shrewd addition for Parker’s side.

They have made a solid start to the new season with a draw and a win in their opening two matches.