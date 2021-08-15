Former Charlton Athletic man Ricky Holmes has signed for Farnborough.

The non-league side have decided to hand a contract to the experienced winger, as announced by their official club website.

Holmes, who is 34-years-old, has left Southend United following their relegation from League Two last term.

He made Farnborough debut yesterday against Walton Casuals.

New home

Their boss, Spencer Day, has said: “That’s been about three weeks hard work! Literally the paperwork went in ten minutes before the deadline today.

“We’ve profited from the basis that he’s going part-time. Obviously we’re very excited.

“We’ve shown now by the three or four exciting signings that we’ve made – to compliment the vast majority of last year – that we can be a very exciting side and we’re only going to get better.”

Holmes is an experienced player in the Football League and is a shrewd addition for Farnborough.

Did well at the Valley

He was a hit during his time at Charlton after signing for them in in 2016.

The wide man impressed with the Addicks, scoring 19 goals in 64 games over a season-and-a-half in League One to earn himself a Championship move.

Other spells

Holmes has also previously played for the likes of Barnet, Portsmouth, Sheffield United, Oxford United, Gillingham and Northampton Town.

Southend came calling for him in February but he has now left Roots Hall for a new chapter in his career.