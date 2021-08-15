Blackpool are hoping to ‘hijack’ Swansea City’s pursuit of Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird this month, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that Blackpool have ‘made a late bid’ for Laird, 20, who looks set to be leaving Manchester United on loan this month.

The defender spent time on loan with MK Dons last season where he featured 24 times in League One under Russell Martin, who now wants to bring him to Swansea City.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool side earned promotion into the Championship after beating Lincoln City in the League One play-off final last season and have since made a number of shrewd signings.

They began their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw at Bristol City but lost 2-0 at home to Cardiff City yesterday, whilst Swansea City picked up their first point of the season in a goalless draw v Sheffield United last night.