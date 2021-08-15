Wigan Athletic are ‘looking’ into a deal for Luke Hall following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon reports in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that Wigan Athletic are looking at Hall, 18, following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder is a former England youth international but left the Owls this summer without ever making an appearance for the club’s first-team.

Having previously trialled with Brentford earlier in the summer, Wigan Athletic are now looking into a deal for the central midfielder.

Wigan Athletic made a host of impressive signings in the pre-season, bringing in released Sunderland duo Charlie Wyke and Max Power to name a couple – Leam Richardson’s side lost to the Black Cats on the opening day of the season, beating Rotherham United 1-0 yesterday.