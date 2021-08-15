Blackburn Rovers could be signing a player from Liverpool tomorrow, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Nixon hints that Blackburn may be bringing in an unnamed Liverpool player.

One name that has been linked with the Lancashire outfit from Jurgen Klopp’s side is Blackburn-born Leighton Clarkson.

Clarkson, who is 19-years-old, has been believed to be of interest to Rovers in this transfer window, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

More about Clarkson

Clarkson has been a key player for Liverpool at youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first-team debut by Jurgen Klopp in a League Cup clash against Aston Villa in 2019.

He then made two senior appearances last year, one against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and the other against Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.

The youngster was rewarded with a new long-term contact last summer.

Thoughts?

Blackburn need more bodies through the door and Clarkson would be a decent addition for them in the middle of the park if he is indeed the Liverpool player they are after.

He is from the area which is a good thing for Rovers as he should already know what the club is about.

Blackburn had success with Harvey Elliott on loan from Liverpool last season and proved they can give game time to young players.