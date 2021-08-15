Former QPR defender Clint Hill has left his role as assistant manager of Bristol Rovers.

He has parted company with the League Two side due to ‘personal family reasons’, as announced by their official club website.

Hill, who is 42-years-old, moved to Bristol Rovers in February to link up with Joey Barton.

However, he has now left the Memorial Ground after six months.

Barton has said: “I’m gutted to lose him. He’s been great with me, a real great confidant of mine the past three years, but again it feels like when it rains, it pours at this moment in time.”

Popular at QPR

Hill hung up his boots in 2018 and got his first coaching role at Fleetwood Town which was where he first crossed paths with Barton.

He was a defensive stalwart during his playing career and was a real fans’ favourite during his time at QPR.

The centre-back played for the Hoops from 2010 to 2016 and made 185 appearances in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League twice.



Other spells

Hill started his career at Tranmere Rovers and went on to rise into their first-team as a youngster before playing 170 times.

He had spells at Stoke City and Crystal Palace before his time at QPR, before going on to play for Nottingham Forest, Rangers and Carlisle after his time in London.