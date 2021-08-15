Blackburn Rovers looked at an ambitious deal for Olivier Ntcham following his Celtic exit earlier in the summer, claims Alan Nixon.

Ntcham, 25, left Celtic after four years with the Scottish giants this summer.

The Frenchman, previously of Manchester City, made 150 appearances in all competitions for Celtic and scored 25 goals from midfield, having spent part of last season on loan with Marseille.

But he’d leave Celtic upon the expiry of his contract earlier this summer and now Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that Blackburn Rovers looked into a deal for the Frenchman, but ‘his wages were too steep’.

Nixon has also revealed in The Sun on Sunday this morning that Tony Mowbray’s side are looking into a loan deal for Manchester City centre-back Philippe Sandler – a deal could happen this coming week if the 24-year-old signs a new Etihad deal.