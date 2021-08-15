Manchester City striker Liam Delap remains a target for AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester City’s youngster continues to be a ‘live option’ for Bournemouth in this transfer window, according to reporter Kris Temple on Twitter (see tweet below).

🍒 Let’s kick off the first away day with some #AFCB transfer titbits, as I understand it… • Major targets including K Davis from Villa been hit by injuries

• Woodman deal still possible before window closes

• Spurs want too much for CCV

• Liam Delap still a live option — Kris Temple (@kristemple) August 14, 2021

Delap, who is 18-years-old, has been a man in-demand this summer and has been linked with various clubs in the Championship over the past couple of months.

Stoke City have been mentioned over recent times, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live, and his father, Rory, spent six years of his playing career there.

Bright prospect

Delap started his career on the books at Derby County and rose up through their academy before signing for Manchester City in 2019.

He caught the eye playing for City’s youth sides before being called into their first-team by Pep Guardiola.

The striker made his senior debut against Bournemouth in September last year and then was handed his first Premier League appearance against Leicester City a few days later.

Delap has since played once more for the top flight champions and they have a decision to make on his immediate future.

Bournemouth an option for him?

The Cherries could see him as ideal competition for Dom Solanke up front for this season.

Scott Parker’s side have made a decent start to the new campaign with a draw and a win in their opening two games.