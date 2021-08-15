Ipswich Town are set to sign Cameron Burgess from Accrington Stanley, reports Alan Nixon.

Burgess, 25, looks set to leave Accrington Stanley and join League One rivals Ipswich Town in a deal worth £750,000, reports Nixon in this morning’s Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63).

The centre-back began his career with Fulham but has since featured for all of Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic, Bury, Scunthorpe United and Salford City before joining Accrington in the summer of 2020.

Last time round he featured 44 times in League One, scoring three goals as he proved an influential player for John Coleman’s side.

Now though, he could be about to join the revolution at Portman Road as Paul Cook’s side continue to make waves in the transfer market.

The Tractor Boys though have started their season with a draw at home to Morecambe and a loss away at Burton Albion yesterday.