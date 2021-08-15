Stoke City’s James McClean is wanted by both Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, reports Alan Nixon.

McClean, 32, is being eyed up by his former club Wigan Athletic this month, with the Latics’ League One rivals Bolton Wanderers also interested in a potential deal.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that the Potters will allow McClean to leave the club this month and that both Bolton and Wigan are both keen on the Republic of Ireland man.

He’s been with Stoke City since joining from West Brom in 2018 and has since racked up 102 league appearances for the club, with 24 of those coming in the last Championship campaign.

Both Wigan and Bolton have had positives pre-seasons as they geared up for this current League One campaign, with both sides making a fair number of signings.

McClean though could become a marquee capture for either side this month as Stoke City continue to clear their books – a potential price tag has not been mentioned.