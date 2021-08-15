Frank Fielding is currently training with Burnley following his release from Millwall, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that Fielding, 33, is currently training with Burnley after being let go by Millwall earlier this summer.

The Englishman, formerly of the likes of Rochdale, Derby County, Bristol City and Millwall is ‘keeping fit as he tries to find a new club’ says Nixon – it’s unclear whether Sean Dyche’s side are interested in the signing though, or whether Fielding is simply training with the club.

He joined Millwall from Bristol City ahead of the 2019/20 season and would make one Championship appearance in that campaign, but wouldn’t feature in the league last time round as Bartosz Bialkowski nailed down the no.1 spot.