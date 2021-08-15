Crystal Palace have had an enquiry for Bournemouth’s David Brooks ‘knocked back’, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace have seen an enquiry for Brooks, 24, knocked back by Bournemouth.

The Welshman has been linked with a return to the Premier League since his side’s 2020 relegation but the Cherries have so far stood firm on his position at the club.

Brooks featured 34 times in the Championship last season, scoring five goals and grabbing seven assists as Bournemouth reached the play-offs under Jonathan Woodgate.

Now playing under Scott Parker, Brooks has featured in both of Bournemouth’s Championship openers, scoring in their 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest yesterday.