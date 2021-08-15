Derby County owner Mel Morris is ‘stalling’ on providing the English Football League with ‘assurances’ of his financial backing, as per Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 62) that Morris is stalling on handing over proof of his financial backing to the EFL.

He writes that Morris ‘needs to guarantee the Rams will be funded for this campaign’ before the EFL allow Derby County to sign up to four players that manager Wayne Rooney is after this month, after the club were placed under strict transfer restrictions.

Nixon goes on to write how those restrictions ‘will not be eased’ until the EFL are certain that Morris and Derby County have sufficient funds for ‘tax bills and payments to former Derby employees’.

American takeover latest

In the same report in The Sun on Sunday this morning, Nixon has revealed that the US investment group who’ve been in talks with Derby County are ‘waiting to find out the size of punishments for Financial Fair Play offences’, and that the club have until Wednesday to file their latest accounts.

Rooney’s Rams drew their opening game of the Championship season with Huddersfield Town last weekend, losing 2-1 to Peterborough United yesterday after the Posh staged an injury time comeback.