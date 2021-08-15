Sheffield United’s Max Lowe could join Swansea City on loan this month, potentially freeing up Swans full-back Jake Bidwell to join Middlesbrough.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that Lowe, 24, is not currently in Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United plans and that he could join up with Swansea City on loan for the 2021/22 season.

He only joined from Derby County this time last summer but struggled to break into the Blades first-team last time round, managing just eight Premier League appearances.

Nixon writes how a potential move is being delayed because Lowe is currently expecting a child.

Should Lowe make the temporary switch to South Wales though, it could see Bidwell join Middlesbrough – the 28-year-old is wanted by Neil Warnock’s side according to Nixon, but Boro will have to cough up around £2.5million to make the move happen.