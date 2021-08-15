Manchester City ‘may allow’ Philippe Sandler to join Blackburn Rovers on loan this month, reports Alan Nixon.

Sandler, 24, could join Blackburn Rovers ‘in the next few days’ claims Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) to gain some first-team experience.

The Dutch centre-half joined City from PEC Zwolle ahead of the 2018/19 campaign but has since been plagued by injuries, spending the 2019/20 season on loan with Anderlecht but managing just nine league outings.

Now though, Nixon says that Sandler could be heading to Ewood Park after Tony Mowbray’s side welcomed Taylor Harwood-Bellis last season, with Sandler potentially making the move this next week should he put pen to paper on a new Etihad deal beforehand.