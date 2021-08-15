Bournemouth are hoping to sign former Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill on a free transfer this summer, reports Alan Nixon.

Cahill, 35, is a free agent after being let go by Crystal Palace this summer.

The former England and Chelsea man who racked up 61 appearances for his country and 290 for the Blues ‘could get the deal he wants’ from Bournemouth, writes Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63), but Norwich City are also interested.

Nixon also goes on to mention how Rangers were interested in Cahill this summer but their failure to reach the Champions League proper means they have ‘less cash to offer him’.

Another interesting point made by Nixon here is that Cahill’s potential arrival at Scott Parker’s Bournemouth side could see long-term defender Steve Cook depart before the closure of the transfer window this month.