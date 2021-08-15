Leeds United are ‘expected’ to go back in for Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien this week, says Alan Nixon.

O’Brien, 22, has been closely linked with Leeds United this summer.

The Huddersfield Town man has become a key player for the Terriers over the past few seasons but he’s now in the final year of his contract in West Yorkshire.

Town want £10million for O’Brien this summer and Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that Marcelo Bielsa’s side will go up to £7million in this coming week, going on to claim that Leeds is O’Brien’s preference after Crystal Palace emerged as suitors.

Nixon goes on to mention how Palace are interested in signing Will Hughes form Watford but that they’ll go back in for O’Brien should the Hornets midfielder prove too costly.