Nottingham Forest ‘have made a new bid’ for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan, reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Buchanan, 20, has been linked with a surprise switch across the East Midlands to join up with Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman had a breakthrough season with the Rams last time round and has even seen links to Arsenal previously.

But Nixon now writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21, pg. 63) that Forest have come in with a fresh bid for the full-back, with an initial fee of around £1.35million plus ‘extras’ to take the total cost to around £2million.

Nixon goes on to write how Derby obviously don’t want to sell one of their prize assets to such a close rival but that Buchanan ‘could be keen’ on the move as there’s currently no Premier League interest in him.