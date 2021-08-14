Huddersfield Town struggled last season, ending their Championship campaign in 20th place in the table. Things haven’t improved.

Huddersfield Town currently sit in exactly the same place in this season’s table, albeit in a season that is just two games old.

Head coach Carlos Corberan learned his trade at Town’s near neighbours, Leeds United. First, that was under Thomas Christiansen and later under Marcelo Bielsa.

It is Leeds United who Huddersfield Town need to be wary of now. The Whites pursuit of Lewis O’Brien is hotting up with the Daily Star tipping Marcelo Bielsa’s side to come back in for the Terriers starlet.

Lewis O’Brien – backstory to now

News of Lewis O’Brien being linked to Leeds United is not new – it has been going on for a while. Even as far back as early July, Sun man Alan Nixon was talking about it on his personal Twitter feed.

More recent noise from Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has him confirming that O’Brien is “a player Leeds actually like.” Leeds United are reported to have entered a bid for him, a bid dismissed by Huddersfield Town.

Phil Hay, respected for his time as Smyth’s predecessor at the YEP, spoke on his ‘Phil Hay Show’ podcast saying that he thinks “there’s still a chance that it will be Lewis O’Brien who comes.”

Now the Daily Star’s Joseph McBride adds that Leeds United “are expected to launch a second bid” as they look to snap up youngster O’Brien.

Thoughts – Huddersfield loss vs Leeds United gain?

Huddersfield Town have not selected Lewis O’Brien in either of their matchday squads for their opening two games.

That alone would rightly have some commenting that this is in light of the current transfer climate and interest from Leeds United as well as Crystal Palace.

Huddersfield Town will have missed the engine that O’Brien provides over this brace of games in the Championship. He would have been a player put down in the starting XI and not just the matchday squad.

For Leeds United, bringing in O’Brien will be a definite boon for the Whites. Midfield is a definite concern for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. They were cut apart by Manchester United on Saturday afternoon in a 5-1 defeat.

Landing O’Brien would give Leeds United added strength in the middle of the park. This would come in a position where they lack depth.

With regard to both sides, it would be Leeds United’s gain over Huddersfield’s loss with the transfer of Lewis O’Brien.