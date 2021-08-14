Portsmouth were a little hit and miss last season, their inconsistency seeing them end their League One campaign 8th – two points shy of the play-offs.

Portsmouth are looking to make amends on that and that attitude can be seen in the two wins they’ve put together to open their 2021/22 campaign.

It will be a full campaign where Danny Cowley, and his brother Nicky, have Pompey as they want them – their side under their control.

Portsmouth so far this season

Under Danny Cowley, Pompey have opened up with a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town and a 2-0 home victory against Crewe this afternoon.

Cowley has overseen a number of arrivals at Fratton Park. Included in these arrivals are the likes of Shaun Williams (Millwall), Kieron Freeman (Swansea City) and Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton Town).

Of course, a two-game unbeaten start is welcomed but there is a long way to go in a 46-game campaign.

There are only 17 days left in the current transfer window but BBC South’s Andrew Moon reports that all business isn’t concluded at Fratton Park:

#Pompey boss Danny Cowley says he’s hopeful he’s close to 1 further addition and while he’s not certain of the timescale it could be before Tuesday’s match with Shrewsbury — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) August 14, 2021

Thoughts?

Portsmouth have started well, but so did Reading in last season’s Championship before falling away and scrambling too late.

Danny Cowley has recruited well, bringing in players with Championship experience. These players, such as Ryan Tunnicliffe with both assists against Crewe, are showing their worth.

Cowley is a seasoned campaigner through his time at Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town. He will know all about a long campaign and the toll it takes.

Having players in early is a good thing – it allows them to gel with their new teammates. In that respect, the sooner a player arrives then the better it is for fitting into the side.

Cowley’s hope of bringing one more player in soon is a good move for his Pompey outfit. Getting him in by Tuesday would be a bonus.