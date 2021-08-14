Bournemouth fans have been left fuming with Welsh winger David Brooks after he saw red just before the hour mark of their clash with Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth continued their strong start to the season with a 2-1 away win at Nottingham Forest, with David Brooks and Philip Billing getting the goals to help Scott Parker’s side secure all three points.

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna scored just three minutes after the break to bring the scores level, but Danish ace Billing put his side back ahead just before the hour mark.

However, just a matter of minutes after Billing’s goal, fellow goalscorer David Brooks saw red.

Brooks was shown a second yellow on the hour mark after pulling pack Forest full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, leaving Parker with just 10 men on the pitch.

Following Brooks’ dismissal, Bournemouth fans moved to voice their frustrations at the winger’s actions, calling for Parker to make his feelings known both privately and publicly after the game.

Speaking on Twitter, here’s what supporters had to say on the matter:

He knows what he's done, BUT, I hope Parker rips Brooks to shreds in the changing room. Pathetic. #afcb — Mike Brannan 🍒 (@hithisiswes) August 14, 2021

Absolutely unforgivable from Brooks. Just like last week the kids are being let down by the senior pros #afcb — Ryan K (@Kingers_19) August 14, 2021

Silly pull on the shirt by brooks BUT this ref isn’t giving the same yellows out to Forest! #afcb — AFCB TV (@AFCBtv) August 14, 2021

Oh dear…Brooks has it all but brains …. 🙃 #afcb — Paul James (@paul18280) August 14, 2021

#afcb Fine Brooks his weeks wages. — Chris Jones (@CJAFCB) August 14, 2021