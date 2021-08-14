Charlton Athletic have been beaten 2-1 away at Oxford United this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic were looking to build on the point they gained on the opening day against Sheffield Wednesday at home.

However, they are leaving the Kassam Stadium with nothing as their former boss Karl Robinson gets the better of them.

Oxford stormed into a two-goal lead after half an hour through goals from Ryan Williams and Cameron Brannagan.

The Addicks then pulled one back before half-time with Conor Washington slotting home a penalty.

Nigel Adkins threw on substitutes Josh Davison, Ben Watson and youngster Charles Clayden during the second-half as his side searched for an equaliser.

They pushed forward but weren’t able to trouble Oxford stopper Jack Stevens too much as the U’s held out for a decent three points.

Here is how the Charlton fans reacted on Twitter to this afternoon’s result-

Disgusting — CAFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cafc___) August 14, 2021

Boooooooo — daniel (@cafc_daniel) August 14, 2021

Desperately need more signings if we’re going to make anything of this season — George Buttigieg (@GButtigieg4) August 14, 2021

Bad bad day at the office — Bill Luker (@Billy_Luker) August 14, 2021

Absolutely soul destroying but hey I don’t have a soul anymore! Every game is soul destroying #cafc — 😫 (@Avis2Jonathan) August 14, 2021

The answer is you wanna stay in league 1 don’t sign anyone. Wanna get promoted and compete. Sign some players #cafc — LiamForeman 🇬🇧 (@LiamForeman_) August 14, 2021

Poor all round #cafc — Charlton Dave (@cafc1983) August 14, 2021