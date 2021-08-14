Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 v Bournemouth in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest welcomed Bournemouth today as Championship football returned to the City Ground.

Scott Parker’s side had drawn with West Brom in their opening game of the season whilst Forest lost late on at Coventry City.

And it was the Cherries who took the lead today – David Brooks scored on 28 minutes to give his side an eventual half-time lead before Scott McKenna equalised for Forest soon after the restart.

But they’d be behind 10 minutes later when Philip Billing put Bournemouth back in front but moments later, Brooks was sent off for a second yellow card but the Cherries held on for the win.

One man continues to split opinion among Forest fans though – Joe Lolley. See what these Nottingham Forest supporters had to say on the 28-year-old’s performance today:

2 games in a row lolley has been worst player on the pitch. He is finished #NFFC — C (@Thebluerooms_) August 14, 2021

Get Lolley off, Get Colback off #nffc — ell (@royfrommario) August 14, 2021

Don’t understand why Lolley starts these days. He simply hasn’t earnt his place in the team and is being picked on the form of 2 seasons ago #NFFC — Mike Wood (@mikewood77) August 14, 2021

Unlucky to be 1 nil down IMO .. lots of good pressure from Forest .. Zinc is a real threat .. Johnson and Lolley ok but no real impact .. Tutu has looked good but was partly at fault for the goal … Sorry but Samba has to save that !! .. Yates unlucky hitting the post #NFFC — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) August 14, 2021

Lolley done now for me.

2 boring DM.

Why Fornah & Carvahlo aren't playing is beyond me.

No problem with the formation but the way we play & the players in the system is so negative. #NFFC — Jonathan Antcliffe (@Jonny90nffc) August 14, 2021

The glory days of Joe Lolley have gone 😢 can't see him ever getting back to his best — Tuppa (@jaleo52) August 14, 2021