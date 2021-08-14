Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 v Bournemouth in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest welcomed Bournemouth today as Championship football returned to the City Ground.

Scott Parker’s side had drawn with West Brom in their opening game of the season whilst Forest lost late on at Coventry City.

And it was the Cherries who took the lead today – David Brooks scored on 28 minutes to give his side an eventual half-time lead before Scott McKenna equalised for Forest soon after the restart.

But they’d be behind 10 minutes later when Philip Billing put Bournemouth back in front but moments later, Brooks was sent off for a second yellow card but the Cherries held on for the win.

One man continues to split opinion among Forest fans though – Joe Lolley. See what these Nottingham Forest supporters had to say on the 28-year-old’s performance today: