‘Quality’, ‘Machine’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans praise 24-y/o after MK Dons win
Sunderland beat MK Dons 2-1 in League One this afternoon.
Sunderland headed to Milton Keynes to face a Dons side who’d appointed Liam Manning as their new manager this week, following the departure of Russell Martin earlier this month.
But Manning would endure a difficult first game in charge after a dominant Sunderland performance.
Ross Stewart scored his second League One goal of the season to give the Black Cats a half-time lead, with Elliot Embleton doubling Sunderland’s lead soon after the restart.
Troy Parrott pulled one back for the Dons but Sunderland held on for a solid away win.
It was that man Stewart who stood out for fans today – he’s proving a real asset to the club following the departure of last season’s top-scorer Charlie Wyke.
See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Stewart’s performance v MK Dons today:
hes better than wyke, hes better than wyke, ohhhhhh ross stewart hes better than wyke
— maia (@maiaoliviia) August 14, 2021
Ross Stewart goal machine 🦾
— Callum (@CallumEdwards__) August 14, 2021
Give Ross Stewart the key to the city and also my house
— Lauren (@Lauren_McLeish) August 14, 2021
Get in! That’s not the prettiest goal we’ll score this season, but who cares? Crucial breakthrough, and Ross Stewart continues his excellent start to the season! #SAFC 🔴⚪️
— Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) August 14, 2021
Stewart is hitting 30 this season and Wyke won’t hit 10 love it #Safc
— Mavin (@MVN_98) August 14, 2021
Class that from Stewart again 🔴⚪️ right place right time, he is quality #safc
— AJ 🔮 (@FluOreSCeNtCxNT) August 14, 2021
Ross Stewart with the finish! Arguably had our best moments of the half over the last few minutes. McGeady again being the GOAT he is and Stewart sweeping up. 1-0!! #SAFC
— 🖖 Talon 🖖 (@TalonPlaysYT) August 14, 2021
Stewart >> your striker, best striker in the 92!#safc #safclive pic.twitter.com/0YLFXrbqM1
— SafcJoe (@RStewartSzn) August 14, 2021