Sunderland beat MK Dons 2-1 in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland headed to Milton Keynes to face a Dons side who’d appointed Liam Manning as their new manager this week, following the departure of Russell Martin earlier this month.

But Manning would endure a difficult first game in charge after a dominant Sunderland performance.

Ross Stewart scored his second League One goal of the season to give the Black Cats a half-time lead, with Elliot Embleton doubling Sunderland’s lead soon after the restart.

Troy Parrott pulled one back for the Dons but Sunderland held on for a solid away win.

It was that man Stewart who stood out for fans today – he’s proving a real asset to the club following the departure of last season’s top-scorer Charlie Wyke.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Stewart’s performance v MK Dons today: