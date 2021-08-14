Sunderland beat MK Dons 2-1 in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland headed to Milton Keynes to face a Dons side who’d appointed Liam Manning as their new manager this week, following the departure of Russell Martin earlier this month.

But Manning would endure a difficult first game in charge after a dominant Sunderland performance.

Ross Stewart scored his second League One goal of the season to give the Black Cats a half-time lead, with Elliot Embleton doubling Sunderland’s lead soon after the restart.

Troy Parrott pulled one back for the Dons but Sunderland held on for a solid away win.

It was that man Stewart who stood out for fans today – he’s proving a real asset to the club following the departure of last season’s top-scorer Charlie Wyke.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Stewart’s performance v MK Dons today:

hes better than wyke, hes better than wyke, ohhhhhh ross stewart hes better than wyke — maia (@maiaoliviia) August 14, 2021

Ross Stewart goal machine 🦾 — Callum (@CallumEdwards__) August 14, 2021

Give Ross Stewart the key to the city and also my house — Lauren (@Lauren_McLeish) August 14, 2021

Get in! That’s not the prettiest goal we’ll score this season, but who cares? Crucial breakthrough, and Ross Stewart continues his excellent start to the season! #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) August 14, 2021

Stewart is hitting 30 this season and Wyke won’t hit 10 love it #Safc — Mavin (@MVN_98) August 14, 2021

Class that from Stewart again 🔴⚪️ right place right time, he is quality #safc — AJ 🔮 (@FluOreSCeNtCxNT) August 14, 2021