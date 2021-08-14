Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has stated his side deserved to take home all three points following their dramatic 2-1 loss to Peterborough United.

Derby County fell to defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

Darren Ferguson’s side secured all three points in dramatic fashion thanks to stoppage-time goals from second-half substitutes Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele.

Early in the second-half, Derby youngster Jack Stretton came on for Colin Kazim-Richards, who was substituted off in worrying scenes in front of the travelling fans.

However, it seemed Stretton’s introduction had paid off, with the young striker putting Wayne Rooney’s side ahead after 77 minutes.

Derby looked to be on the path to a first win of the season, only for Posh to fight back in stoppage time. Substitute Burrows slotted home from close range to level the scores, before star attacker Dembele met Joe Ward’s cross to secure Posh’s first three points of the season.

Following the game, Rams boss Wayne Rooney delivered his verdict on the tie, admitting that two individuals errors stopped the better team from securing a deserved win.

Speaking with the club’s official website, he said:

“Today I think it’s clear for everyone to see that we deserved to win the game.

“We were the better team and two individual errors have cost us the game so it’s frustrating. For me as the manager, and also the coaches and the players, it’s frustrating.”

What next for the Rams?

With one point from their first two games, Rooney and Derby County will be heading into their midweek clash with Hull City determined to secure their first win of the season.

Grant McCann’s side, who defeated Preston North End 4-1 on the opening day, are currently losing to QPR.