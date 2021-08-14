Derby County striker Colin Kazim-Richards was forced off on a stretcher as the Rams were defeated 2-1 by Peterborough United.

Derby County and Peterborough United clashed on Saturday, with the Posh securing their first Championship victory in dramatic fashion.

The final result isn’t the only bit of bad news for the Rams, however, after a worrying injury to striker Colin Kazim-Richards.

The 34-year-old forward went down requiring treatment, with The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway stating that his ankle and calf were being treated by medical staff.

50' Derby change. Off: Kazim-Richards On: Stretton. Kazim-Richards stretchered off. His ankle and calf was being worked over. You hope that isn't long term for both he and the squad. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 14, 2021

Conway reported that Kazim-Richards seemed to pick up the injury after jumping over a challenge and rolling his ankle.

Rolled his ankle as he jumped over a tackle. Actually getting his calf seen to. That's not good. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 14, 2021

After being forced off in the early stages of the second half, Jack Stretton came on to take his place.

The decision to bring the youngster on as Kazim-Richards’ replacement looked to be paying off, with Stretton scoring to put Wayne Rooney’s side ahead on 77 minutes.

However, Peterborough United youngster Harrison Burrows scored an equaliser in stoppage time, bringing the score to 1-1. But the Posh didn’t stop there, with second-half substitute Siriki Dembele scoring the winner in the 100th minute.

Now, with the game done and dusted, attention will turn to Kazim-Richards’ injury.

After being stretchered off following lengthy treatment, Rooney and co will be hoping the striker’s injury isn’t as bad as feared following the worrying scenes at London Road.