Derby County lost 2-1 away at Peterborough United in the Championship’s early kick-off today.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed to newly-promoted Peterborough United today. The Posh lost 3-0 to Luton Town on their opening game of the season but would’ve been relishing the chance to face crisis clubs Derby County, who drew with Huddersfield Town last weekend.

After a goalless first half though, it was the Rams who took the lead through Jack Stretton – the 19-year-old grabbed his first goal for the club in what was his first Championship appearance of the season but Harrison Burrows popped up with an injury time equaliser, before Siriki Dembele scored a last-gasp winner.

Despite what was a half-decent team performance, Derby stopper Kelle Roos came under some criticism. He looked nervy throughout having been started both of Derby’s Championship games this season now.

The loss leaves Derby County in 19th-place of the Championship table ahead of today’s 3pm fixtures, with Posh sitting in 7th.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Roos’ performance below:

Kell roos is deadly #dcfc — Bullyboib01 (@bullyboib01) August 14, 2021

Out of all our goalkeepers, Kelle Roos wouldn’t be my first choice… 🤦🏻‍♀️ #DCFC #PUFC — Tia Owen (@BlazingOptimist) August 14, 2021

Loads of possession… Roos got lucky with one that nearly went through his legs I’m still not convinced he’s the best keeper at the club… we are lacking a cutting edge and creativity we don’t really look like scoring #dcfc #dcfcfans — Gav (@Gav1981) August 14, 2021

Let’s not kid ourselves that Roos is our best keeper. Shouldn’t be letting a shot like that through his legs. Very lucky #dcfc — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) August 14, 2021

Roos poor kicking out #dcfc — Rammie (@Rammie007) August 14, 2021

I cannot understand the constant selection of Roos. Such a liability and I don’t see the fuss about his ability to pass the ball. #dcfc — Luke (@thatgumyouliked) August 14, 2021