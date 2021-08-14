Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal for Accrington Stanley defender Cameron Burgess, according to reports.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook labelled himself as a demolition man at the start of the summer window, and he has definitely lived up to that title.

14 players have made their way through the doors at Portman Road, while another 16 have headed in the opposite direction.

Now, the East Anglian Daily Times has said a 15th addition is close, with a deal for Accrington Stanley defender Cameron Burgess agreed.

It is said that the former Fulham defender’s talks over a move to Ipswich Town are advanced, with the hope being that a deal can be done after reaching an agreement over a transfer fee.

Burgess only joined Stanley last summer, but he could be set for a move away after playing a starring role for John Coleman’s side last season.

Across all competitions, the former Australian youth international played 52 times, netting six goals and providing four assists in the process.

Burgess’ career to date

After moving from Australia to England in 2012, Burgess has spent the vast majority of his career to date in the EFL.

The 25-year-old made his way through Fulham’s youth academy, playing 17 times for their U23s and even notching up four appearances for their senior side.

However, much of his time on the books at Craven Cottage was spent out on loan. Burgess endured temporary stints with Ross County, Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Bury before leaving to join Scunthorpe United permanently. He also spent time on loan with Salford City during the 2019/20 campaign.