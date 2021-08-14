Rotherham United have offloaded young duo Jacob Gratton and Jake Hull, who join National League North side Guiseley on loan.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is looking to streamline his squad before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

The Millers have recruited six new players, with eight heading in the opposite direction and out of the doors at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Now, it has been confirmed that young pair Jacob Gratton and Jake Hull have become the latest to depart the club.

As confirmed on their club’s official website, Rotherham United have sent the academy graduates out on loan, with National League North side Guiseley swooping in to complete deals.

Gratton and Hull will spend the first half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan with the non-league outfit after agreeing loan deals until January, giving them the opportunity to impress at a senior level after making his way through youth football.

Both players are eagerly awaiting their senior debuts for the Millers, but have been in and around the first-team picture previously.

19-year-old left-winger Gratton has been on the bench for Paul Warne’s senior side on two occasions, remaining an unused substitute in games against Fleetwood Town and Watford.

As for Hull, the young central defender was also named on the bench against Watford back in March of this year.

It will be interesting to see how the young pair fare with Guiseley as they look to make the step up to senior football.