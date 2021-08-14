Coventry City are “likely” to wait until January to bring in a new midfielder, it has been reported.

Coventry City have been active in the transfer window this summer, bringing in eight new players.

Martyn Waghorn, Simon Moore, Bright Enobakhare, Danny Cashman, Ben Sheaf, Viktor Gyokeres, Jake Clarke-Salter (loan) and Ian Maatsen (loan) have all completed moves to the Ricoh Arena.

The Sky Blues have had their eyes on another man in the middle after bringing defensive midfielder Sheaf in permanently. However, it has been reported that they could be willing to wait in their hunt for a new midfielder.

As per a report from Coventry Live, Robins has been interested in adding more depth to his options in the middle of the park this summer.

However, it is said that the Championship side are likely to wait until January, rather than bringing someone in before the end of the month.

After losing Matty James, it is said that Coventry are looking to bring more experience and quality to Robins’ midfield ranks, but they could hold off until January when more funds are available.