Charlton Athletic new boy Charlie Kirk has received high praise from Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell following his switch from Gresty Road to The Valley.

Prior to his move to Charlton Athletic, Kirk had been heavily linked with a move away from Crewe Alexandra.

Sheffield United were also mentioned as contenders in the race for his signature. However, it was the Addicks who secured the services of the highly-rated winger.

Having completed his move from Crewe to Charlton, Kirk has received high praise from former manager David Artell.

The Crewe Alexandra boss, who oversaw much of Kirk’s development at Gresty Road, has wished the winger the best in the latest chapter of his career.

As quoted by London News Online, Artell insisted he has nothing but praise for the 23-year-old after his move away. Here’s what he had to say:

“The first thing to say is that he certainly goes with my blessing.

“He’s a great fella, good player – he has been a terrific servant to this football club. And he deserves the opportunity to play wherever he so wishes.

“This football club has done really well for him. We’ve nurtured him and developed him. He’s helped us get into League One. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.”

With Artell heaping praise on his former star as he embarks on a new challenge with Charlton Athletic, it will be interesting to see if Kirk can play an influential role for Nigel Adkins’ side as they look to make a push for promotion

Starring with Crewe

Mainly operating as a left-winger, Kirk was a standout player after making his way through the Railwaymen’s highly-rated academy.

He played 206 times for the club, netting 32 goals and providing 41 assists. Kirk played an influential role in their promotion-winning campaign, chipping in with 21 goal contributions.

A chance to flourish

Adkins’ options out wide are somewhat limited at Charlton, giving Kirk the perfect chance to make the starting spot on the left-wing his own.