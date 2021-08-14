Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he will be looking to make more loan signings, with a midfielder and a striker on his radar. Portsmouth have had a busy summer window, but manager Danny Cowley is showing no signs of slowing his recruitment drive just yet. 12 new faces have made their way to Fratton Park as he looks to make his mark in his first window with the League One side. Now, Cowley has opened up on his plans for the rest of the window, confirming that he will be looking to make more loan signings before the end of the month.

Speaking to The News, Cowley stated that he would be open to two more loan signings, with Gassan Ahadme, George Hirst and Gavin Bazunu already in on temporary deals.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We have still got the loans, and I will use the loans.