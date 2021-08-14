Portsmouth want new midfielder and striker as Danny Cowley sets sights on loan signings
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he will be looking to make more loan signings, with a midfielder and a striker on his radar.
Portsmouth have had a busy summer window, but manager Danny Cowley is showing no signs of slowing his recruitment drive just yet.
12 new faces have made their way to Fratton Park as he looks to make his mark in his first window with the League One side.
Now, Cowley has opened up on his plans for the rest of the window, confirming that he will be looking to make more loan signings before the end of the month.
Speaking to The News, Cowley stated that he would be open to two more loan signings, with Gassan Ahadme, George Hirst and Gavin Bazunu already in on temporary deals.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“We have still got the loans, and I will use the loans.
“I would go to five loans, perhaps one more depending on the value I can get.”
The report The News adds that a “forward-thinking” midfielder and another striker are on Cowley’s radar.
With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who the Pompey boss turns his attention to as he looks to put the finishing touches on his squad before embarking on the rest of the campaign.
Could we see the return of Ben Thompson?
Thompson, who starred in a loan stint with Portsmouth in 2019, has been linked with a return to Fratton Park again, and he would fit the bill as a forward-thinking midfielder.
Able to feature as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder, the Millwall man is out of contract at the end of the season.
It remains unknown as to whether or not his parent club would entertain the possibility of a deal, but it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.