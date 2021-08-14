Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies on loan, according to reports.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has made no secret of the Blades’ interest in former Preston North End star Ben Davies this summer.

Alongside Sampdoria ace Ronaldo Vieira, Davies has been one of the Championship side’s number one targets this summer.

Now, it has been revealed that the Blades look set to get their man, with Sky Sports stating a deal has been agreed.

Sky Sports has revealed that Davies’ loan move to Bramall Lane has been agreed as of today (Saturday). With an agreement in place, it is said that the defender’s move to Sheffield United is set to be completed early next week.

Sheffield United want to add an option to buy at the end of the loan, only for Liverpool to turn down their efforts to secure the option.

With the 26-year-old’s move back to the Championship on the cards, fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation of the deal.

A transfer breakthrough

Should Davies’ move to Bramall Lane go through, he will become Jokanovic’s first signing of his reign with the club.

With a couple weeks remaining in the window, the club will be hoping to follow up the Liverpool man’s seemingly imminent arrival with some more fresh faces.

Jokanovic’s centre-back options

With Jack O’Connell still sidelined, Davies comes in as a solid option as a left-sided centre-back.

Chris Basham and John Egan are the club’s only other out-and-out centre-back options, while Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens have also operated at left centre-back as well. With their options at the back somewhat limited, Davies will be welcomed with open arms.