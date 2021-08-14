Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed the club are eyeing loan deals for centre-back reinforcements, with the Lancashire Telegraph stating two could come in.

Blackburn Rovers’ options at centre-back are looking light at the moment.

With Daniel Ayala’s game time being managed and Scott Wharton still on the road to recovery, Darragh Lenihan and youngsters Hayden Carter and Tyler Magloire the only other options at the heart of defence.

However, there could yet be some new additions to Tony Mowbray’s defensive ranks.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are looking at the possibility of two loan signings at centre-back, with Rovers boss Mowbray confirming this.

The Blackburn manager said sidelined defender Wharton should be “up to speed” by January, but loan signings are on his radar this summer.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’re thinking about loans for that position and when you get to January, Wharton should then be up to speed and have played games and trained for a while and then come into equation.”

With Mowbray confirming the club are looking at the possibility of temporary additions at centre-back, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming weeks.

What could this mean for Carter and Magloire?

If new options come in at centre-back, young pair Hayden Carter and Tyler Magloire could be set for fresh loan moves away.

Mowbray discussed the duo’s situation recently, heaping praise on the academy graduates. However, he stated there are areas both can improve in before coming into the first-team.

Rovers’ recent loan success

Harvey Elliott is Blackburn’s standout loan star from last season, and they have been trusted with a handful of top young talents in recent seasons.

While Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite moved to Ewood Park temporarily last season, Tosin Adarabioyo also spent a strong campaign with Rovers in the 2019/20 season.