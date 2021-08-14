Birmingham City flirted with a relegation battle at times last season in their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Birmingham City fans finally saw their side pull clear of that battle and end their campaign in 18th place with 52 points – nine points safe from the drop.

Lee Bowyer will know that he has to shake things up at St Andrew’s and his side started with a good win against relegated Sheffield United.

The Blues have been linked with former Crystal Palace man Scott Dann as per a tweet from BBC Sport reporter Alex Howell. Howell stressed two days ago that there was nothing officially agreed but that Dann was an option.

Who is Scott Dann?

34-year-old Dann left Premier League side Crystal Palace this summer after his contract ended. He was said to be looking for a new challenge.

His time at Palace saw him make 181 appearances for the Londoners, scoring 16 goals and adding seven assists.

In total, Liverpool-born Dann has 241 games of Premier League experience and has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists at this level.

His career started out at Walsall and has taken in loans at Danish side Koge BK (March-May 2005) and Redditch (October 2005-May 2006).

Permanent moves saw him head to Coventry (January 2008), Brimingham (July 2009) and Blackburn (August 2011) before joining Palace in January 2014.

Nixon on Birmingham interest

Sun reporter Alan Nixon is well known for his engagement with fans on Twitter. One fan asked him about the current state of play regarding Birmingham City and Dann.

Nixon responded to that question with the following, quote-retweeted reply:

Blues have been into it … thought it would have been done by now … unless a better offer has come in. https://t.co/VbgLquhJiP — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 14, 2021

Here Nixon confirms a degree of Birmingham City interest, stating that he thought it would have moved on more.

Thoughts?

Scott Dann returning to his old stomping ground at St Andrew’s would be a great signing for the Blues.

Boss Lee Bowyer has gone on record as saying that he’s not heard anything of a deal involving Dann as per Birmingham Live.

Whether Bowyer is keeping his cards close to his chest or not, you can’t look past signing Scott Dann as a great move that the Blues could make.

Palace were said to have been ready to offer him a new deal. Granted, he’s 34 but that is no age for a defender. Dann would still be able to offer a lot to a side like Birmingham City.

Last season, City showed that they lacked steel at the back; bringing in Scott Dann would add that strength to their backline.