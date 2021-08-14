Fulham boss Marco Silva has urged in-demand Fabio Carvalho to sign a new deal, as per a report by West London Sport.

Fulham’s new manager believes the youngster needs to stay at Craven Cottage.

Carvalho, who is 19-years-old, has rejected an initial new contract offer as he enters the final year of his current deal.

The likes of Leeds United, West Ham United, Norwich City and FC Porto are keeping tabs on developments, as reported by the Daily Mail.

‘It’s important that he signs’

Fulham boss Silva has said: “I think it’s important for us that he signs, and to be honest with you, it’s important for him.

“He came from the academy and Fabio is performing well. He is in the team. But I need him to concentrate on his football.”

Carvalho started on the opening day of the season for Fulham last weekend as they drew 1-1 at home to Middlesbrough.

He caught their eye playing for Balham in non-league before they signed him having previously spent time in the academy at Benfica.

The attacking midfielder penned his first professional contract with Fulham in May last year and scored his first senior goal against Southampton in the Premier League in May.

What next

Carvalho needs to concentrate on his football and not get distracted by the bright lights of the Premier League.

He has the chance to help Fulham get back there this season and he is in line for plenty of game time under Silva.

The Cottagers are back in league action today away at Huddersfield Town.