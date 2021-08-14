Hull City winger Thomas Mayer is close to leaving whilst James Scott’s future continues to hang in the balance, as per Hull Live’s Q & A with reporter Barry Cooper.

Hull City’s transfer embargo means they need to offload players before they are able to bring any in to abide by the restriction of their squad size.

The Tigers are keen to bring back Tom Huddlestone to the club but need to clear the room for him.

Mayer and Scott have both fallen out-of-favour at the MKM Stadium and seem the obvious choices to head out the exit door if the right offer comes in.

Update

Cooper has said: “My understanding is that Mayer is the one close to going. McCann sort of denied it yesterday and then didn’t, it was all a bit strange. Again, on the subject of Scott. My feeling is that he will be allowed to go on loan if they can secure a replacement.”

Mayer, who is 25-years-old, only joined the Tigers in September last year from Austrian outfit Austria Lustenau but has struggled for game time in East Yorkshire.

He played just 14 times last term and is said to be close to leaving.

Not worked out

Hull paid £1.5 million to sign Scott from Motherwell in January 2020 but the move has not paid off.

He has featured in both of the club’s opening games of this season against Preston North End and Wigan Athletic (cup) so far this season.

However, Cooper says he thinks he could be allowed to leave on loan if Grant McCann can find a replacement.