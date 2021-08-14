Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens is keen to bring in some attacking reinforcements.

Doncaster Rovers want to sign a striker and a winger before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One side haven’t stopped their recruitment just yet and are still in the hunt for more additions.

Donny have delved into the transfer market to sign 11 new players so far this summer.

More signings wanted

Manchester United’s Ethan Galbraith became their latest additions and Wellens has said: “Now, in Bostock, Smith, Galbraith and Close, I’ve got four really good footballers who can pass a ball, if they’ve got runners in front of them can control a game but also play in spaces in behind.

“Now we need some runners, we need some pace, some players that are not always going to come to the ball and that’s where we’re at right now.”

Doncaster lost their opening day of the new season at home to AFC Wimbledon last weekend but bounced back in midweek with a win over Walsall in the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Next up for the Yorkshire side is a trip to rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough today which will be a tough test against their former boss Darren Moore.

Striker linked

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is a target for Wellens’ side but there is competition for his signature.

Doncaster also want another winger and it will be interesting to see who they bring in between now and the end of the window.