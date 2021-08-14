Luton Town midfielder Jake Peck has joined Concord Rangers on loan.

Luton Town have given the green light for the youngster to join the non-league outfit on a season-long loan, as announced by their official club website.

Peck, who is 21-years-old, has linked up with former Hatters winger Danny Green, who is currently the assistant manager at Concord.

He will be hoping to get plenty of game time under his belt this term.

Career to date

Peck is from Luton and joined his local side as a youngster. He has since risen up through the academy of the Bedfordshire side and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The youngster signed scholarship terms in 2017 and made his first and only senior appearance for the club to date in an EFL Trophy clash against MK Dons.

He penned a new development contract last month and has now been allowed to leave on loan.

Peck joined Biggleswade Town in March last year but that spell was quickly halted by the pandemic.

New temporary home

Concord play their football in the National League South and have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Aron Pollock, Frazer Shaw and Lamar Reynolds.

A move to the Beach Boys is a good opportunity for Peck to get some first-team experience.