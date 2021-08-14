Portsmouth do not need to offload Michael Jacobs to balance the books.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says there was room in the budget to bring in new signing Joe Morrell anyway, as per a report by The News.

Jacobs, who is 29-years-old, has seen a move to fellow League One side Ipswich Town fall through.

He knows the Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook well from playing under him at Wigan Athletic.

Read: Portsmouth taking another look at free agent midfielder

Could remain at Fratton Park

However, he will not be reuniting with his former boss at Portman Road and may well end up staying at Portsmouth now.

Cowley has said: “We thought it was (Jacobs would need to go to sign Morrell) but now it’s not.”

On the addition of Morrell: “I have to thank the owners for allowing the deal to go through still. What we anticipated happening didn’t happen, but it’s worked out really well for me because now we have Michael and Joe!

“They are good footballers and a good complement for each other.”

Read: Portsmouth trialist from earlier this summer will not be going to Charlton Athletic

Promotion experience

Jacobs only moved to Portsmouth last year and made 22 appearances in all competitions last season.

He is a useful player to have in their squad and he adds more depth to their options out wide. He also knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One.

The winger spent five years at Wigan and scored 32 goals in 188 games, helping them win promotion to the Championship twice during his time there.