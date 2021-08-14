Swansea City are expected to make progress on a deal to sign Manchester United’s Ethan Laird next week, as per a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is keen to bring in some more new signings before the end of the transfer window.

Laird, who is 19-years-old, played under Martin at MK Dons in League One last season.

They could now reunite at the Liberty Stadium with the Swans looking to strike a loan deal with Manchester United next week after their game against Sheffield United this weekend.

Reunion on the cards

Martin has said, as per Wales Online: “Personally, I love Ethan, I worked with him for four or five months. He’s a brilliant character. He did really well for us on the pitch, but he’s not our player at the moment. I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t like to work with him again at some point.”

Laird put in some impressive performances for MK Dons during the second-half of last season.

He was given the green light to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window to get some experience under his belt and ended up playing 25 times in all competitions for the Dons.

Career to date

The defender has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over recent years.

Laird has made two first-team appearances for Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s side so far in his career.

He has also represented England at various youth levels in the past.