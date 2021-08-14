Derby County have signed goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes following his departure from Hull City.

Derby County have handed the youngster a one-year deal, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

Foulkes, who is 20-years-old, was released by Hull at the end of the last season and has spent the summer as a free agent.

The Rams have been casting an eye over him on trial and have now decided to hand him a contract.

Read: Former Hull City defender finds new club

Career to date

Foulkes rose up through the academy at Hull and was a regular for the East Yorkshire side at various youth levels.

He broke into their Under-18s side a few years ago before making the step up into their Under-23s.

The ‘keeper also had a loan spell away in non-league at Pickering Town last year to get some first-team experience under his belt.

However, his contract at the MKM Stadium expired at the end of June and the Tigers decided not to extend his deal.

Derby have now swooped in and he will link up with their Under-23s side for the new season.

Read: Forward released by Derby County finds new home

What next for the Rams and Tigers

Derby will be looking to build on their Carabao Cup triumph over Salford City on Tuesday with a positive result away at Peterborough United today.

Hull, on the other hand, are looking to make it two wins from two in the league against QPR this afternoon after thumping Preston North End 4-1 on the opening day.