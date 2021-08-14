Swindon Town have signed Jonny Williams following his departure from Cardiff City.

Swindon Town have lured the Wales international down to League Two, as announced by their official club website.

Williams, who is 27-years-old, has been a free agent this summer after being released by Cardiff City at the end of last season.

He only joined the Bluebirds in January from Charlton Athletic but they decided not to keep hold of him at the end of June.

New home

Swindon have now swooped in and their Director of Football, Ben Chorley, has said: “Jonny Williams needs no introduction. He is a player that has played on the very highest international stage, we’ve been in contact with Johnny for weeks and monitoring his situation. Ben (Garner) has a relationship with that spans over 15 years.”

Williams made eight appearances for Cardiff last term after playing 21 times for Charlton during the first half of the season.

He had been with the Addicks since 2019 and played 66 games for them altogether, having previously played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland.

The attacking midfielder was part of Wales’ squad for the Euros this summer under Rob Page.



What next



Swindon are in action today at home to Carlisle United and will be looking to make it two wins from two this season.

They won 3-1 away at Scunthorpe United on the opening day last weekend with an impressive performance.